Shawn Mendes Releases New Song “Wonder”

“Wonder” is the title track off his upcoming album!

By Dirt/Divas

Shawn Mendes fans couldn’t be more excited!  A new song just dropped and a new album is also on the way!

 

Shawn took to social media with a handwritten note.

 

“I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you,” it reads. “I wrote an album. It’s called Wonder.  it really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.

“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much.”

 

The new album drops Dec. 4th!

 

