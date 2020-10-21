Listen Live

Shawn Mendes Releases The First Trailer For Netflix Doc “In Wonder”

It’s hard to believe that he’s only 22 years old…

By Dirt/Divas

The takeaway from the first trailer!

The documentary follows Shawn on his latest world tour — which included over 100 shows — but it also gives audiences and fans a peek into the mind of this great musician from Pickering Ontario.

 

The trailer shows that behind the talented musician is someone who knows he’s successful but is also afraid that that success will go away in the blink of an eye.

 

The documentary comes to Netflix on November 23rd ahead of his new album “Wonder” on December 4th.

 

