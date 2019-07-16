Shawn Mendez And Camila Cabello Caught Kissing

Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello Seem To Have Confirmed What People Having Been Speculating For Weeks…

The two were spotting out on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and the pair appeared to seal the deal for fans with a kiss!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out at the Golden Gate Bridge today in San Francisco ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pwaT3Ip1km — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) July 12, 2019

DID I JUST WATCH SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO KISS OMG WHAT pic.twitter.com/53tU018v6x — sheila (@winterdaylov) July 13, 2019

Cabello recently told Clash magazine she has a special friendship with Shawn, explaining, “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”