Shawn Mendez And Camila Cabello Caught Kissing

Shawn and Camila sitting in a tree

By Dirt/Divas

Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello Seem To Have Confirmed What People Having Been Speculating For Weeks…

The two were spotting out on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and the pair appeared to seal the deal for fans with a kiss!

Cabello recently told Clash magazine she has a special friendship with Shawn, explaining, “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”

