Shawn Mendez And Roots Have Teamed Up Again!

Shawn Mendez Has Teamed Up With Roots for a 2nd limited-edition Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection.

The new collection will be available beginning tomorrow (September 5) at select Roots stores across Canada, as well as online at roots.com.

The collection will also be available in downtown Toronto today thru Friday (September 4-6) at a special pop-up shop. Among the items available: t-shirts, sweatpants, hoodies and jackets. The pop-up is at 290 Bremner Blvd at the CNN Tower.

The limited-edition capsule collection includes: Salt & Pepper t-shirt ($48); black t-shirt ($48); sleeveless hoody ($78); capri sweatpants ($78); Salt & Pepper hoody ($128); black hoody ($128); lightweight bomber jacket ($178); and a custom-designed nylon Award Jacket ($498), handcrafted at the Roots Toronto Leather Factory.

In support of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, a Roots x Shawn Mendes baseball cap ($40) will be available exclusively at the Toronto rose garden pop-up, with 100 percent of the profits donated to the foundation.

