Shawn Mendez Launches Charitable Foundation!

Universal Music Canada, Shawn’s record label, says the foundation will support causes “in the realms of children’s health care, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying, education and more.”

Funds will support initiatives in the United States and Canada, with the Canadian arm administered by a charitable fund at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.

There was a pretty big donation from Tim Hortons- which this week announced a partnership with Mendez.

Plus one dollar from each ticket sold for Mendes’ sold-out Toronto concert Sept. 6 will go to his new foundation!

More details on Shawn’s foundation and suggestions as to which charities need support at

ShawnMendesFoundation.org.