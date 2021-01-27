Shawn Mendez Will Go For A Walk With You!

There’s a new “Time To Walk” feature that’s available to its Apple+subscribers. Apple Watch users can go for a walk with Mendes for 28 minutes, as he talks to you.

“One of the original, legendary things to do to calm down is to go for a walk,” Mendes says at the beginning of the recording. Then he will proceed to tell you that he’s adopted a slower pace in work and in life. He’ll tell you stories and talk about his walks in Griffith Park in LA.

Many other celebrities have recorded their voices for “Time to Walk” and will be available until the end of April.