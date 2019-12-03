Shelley Morrison, Who Played Rosario Salazar On Will & Grace Has Died…
She was one of those characters according to her co-stars.
Shelley died of heart failure in LA, she was 83. Her co-stars were quick to take to social to express their sadness.
The role of Rosario was suppose to be a one show character, but after fans responded well to her- she went on to appear in 68 episodes.
Megan, whose character Karen had a long and frequently hilarious relationship with Rosario, added: “just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light.
thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”
Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢 https://t.co/3cWY6gdCYQ
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 2, 2019
— Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019
Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario https://t.co/C1vkDTU6Qk
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 2, 2019