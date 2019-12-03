Shelley Morrison, Who Played Rosario Salazar On Will & Grace Has Died…

Shelley died of heart failure in LA, she was 83. Her co-stars were quick to take to social to express their sadness.

The role of Rosario was suppose to be a one show character, but after fans responded well to her- she went on to appear in 68 episodes.

Megan, whose character Karen had a long and frequently hilarious relationship with Rosario, added: “just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light.

thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”

Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢 https://t.co/3cWY6gdCYQ — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 2, 2019

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019