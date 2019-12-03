Listen Live

Shelley Morrison, Who Played Rosario Salazar On Will & Grace Has Died…

She was one of those characters according to her co-stars.

By Dirt/Divas

Shelley died of heart failure in LA, she was 83. Her co-stars were quick to take to social to express their sadness.

The role of Rosario was suppose to be a one show character, but after fans responded well to her- she went on to appear in 68 episodes.

Megan, whose character Karen had a long and frequently hilarious relationship with Rosario, added: “just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light.
thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”

