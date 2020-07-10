Shia LaBeouf DOES WHAT FOR HIS NEW ROLE?!?!

Shia LaBeouf has always been known as a bit of a wildcard in the entertainment industry. He’s sat and watched his own movies for 10 HOURS, protested the government in power, and also wore a paper bag on his head to a red carpet.

He also dropped one of the best celebrity freestyles on a CLASSIC hip-hop radio station!

Shia’s latest stunt? For his upcoming flick, getting HIS ENTIRE CHEST TATTOOED.

WHAT?

CRAZY. HE DID THAT FOR ONE MOVIE!

You can check out the trailer for the flick coming out August 7th, below: