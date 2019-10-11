Listen Live

Shine Bright Like A Diamond… Inside Another Diamond?

Uh... I think Sia might need to re-write that song for Rih Rih...

By Host Blogs, Josh

In honour of El Camino coming out this weekend, it’s only fitting that a story like this comes along and you can say:

Yeah Mr. White! Yeah Science!”

In crazy science news, a diamond was mined recently from a location in Siberia AND!

IT HAS ANOTHER DAMN DIAMOND IN IT!

It’s the first stone of it’s kind in history ever to exist, which is crazy man.

Take a look at it. It’s breathtaking!

The stone is set to be sent to a lab in America for further analysis.

