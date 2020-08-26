Shoes That Vibrate While You Listen To Music, Makes You Feel Like You’re At A Live Concert!

The future of music is on your feet.

At least that’s what sneaker company DropLabs hopes will be the case, releasing their EP 01 shoes that simultaneously vibrate to the music in your headphones.

Bluetooth technology connects the shoes to any applicable device and converts audio into bass vibrations delivered to a user’s foot. This could be pretty cool for anyone missing the vibrations of a live concert!

Check out this review of the EP 01s by @UnboxTherapy and when you’re done, hurry to https://t.co/vTG9CW5ssE to get yours before they’re gone. pic.twitter.com/XgZdwb0ag0 — DropLabs (@DropLabsEP) August 21, 2020

CEO Susan Paley says the sound-centered sneaker provides a unique experience previously not found in the world of music.

“We’ve developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations,” she said. “When these vibrations are delivered through your feet and synchronized with what you hear in your ears, it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment.”

Customization is at the fingertips of each user who controls volume, bass, treble, and filters from a smartphone or tablet. The shoes can also be used with wired gaming headsets so you feel like you’re in the game!

The EP 01’s are going for $299. They come in two colours; all black or black with an accented white stripe at the sole.