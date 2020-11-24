‘Shopping Cart Theory’ Test May Determine If You Are A Good Person

If I ask you, “Are you a good person?”… You’d probably say “yes.”

But there just might be a way to find out if you actually ARE a good person or not.

It’s called the “Shopping Cart Theory,” and it’s going viral right now.

Here’s how it works.

Think about the last time you went to the grocery store and unloaded your groceries into your car. Did you wheel the shopping cart back to the store or into one of the racks in the parking lot . . . or did you just leave it?

If you took the time to return it, that means you’re a good person. It was totally legal for you not to return it.

You wouldn’t be rewarded for returning it or punished for not doing it. But you returned it anyway because it’s the right thing to do.

