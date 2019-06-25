Should There Be a Kraft Dinner Poutine?

With Canada Day approaching, we’ll be celebrating the reason why we love this great Country and one of them is, FOOD!

Kraft Dinner made a proposal to Smoke’s Poutinerie for a macaroni Kraft Dinner Poutine.

Voting looks like it will expire on Wednesday night some time. It would take 25,000 votes to make this happen and right now, it’s not looking good.

Canada! Let’s end the debate on our national dish. Thoughts on #KDPoutine? Smoke’s @Poutinerie, let’s collab if we get 25K votes!⁰ Canada! Mettons fin au débat sur notre plat national. Votons pour la #KDPoutine. Smoke’s @Poutinerie, collaborons ensemble si on atteint 25K votes! — KD (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2019

I love Smoke’s Poutinerie but since Kraft Dinner changed up their ingredients a few years ago it just hasn’t been the same. My vote was a, No.