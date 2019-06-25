Listen Live

Should There Be a Kraft Dinner Poutine?

By Darryl on the Drive

With Canada Day approaching, we’ll be celebrating the reason why we love this great Country and one of them is, FOOD!

Kraft Dinner made a proposal to Smoke’s Poutinerie for a macaroni Kraft Dinner Poutine.

Voting looks like it will expire on Wednesday night some time. It would take 25,000 votes to make this happen and right now, it’s not looking good.

I love Smoke’s Poutinerie but since Kraft Dinner changed up their ingredients a few years ago it just hasn’t been the same. My vote was a, No.

