Should You Limit Candy For Your Kids?

With Halloween knocking on the door tomorrow, one question could come up for new and experienced parents: “Should I limit the about of candy my kids have?”

The answer to that question? Is actually more simple than you think.

According to a pair of Ontario-based Nutritionists let em go nuts!

They say it’s completely fine, as if you limit the kid’s candy usage, you could theoretically impact their eating habits and specifically, intuitive eating (listening to your body’s urges).

Just let em shovel the candy down, and make sure they have a glass of water after all of that sugar, as if they don’t, it’ll get REAL stuck in their teeth.

