Showtime is Reviving ‘Dexter’

This is actually happening…

Showtime has ordered up a 10-episode Dexter limited series that will reunite star Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips.

If you remember back, the 8 season series ended in 2013 with Dexter Morgan going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.

It was a breakthrough series that basically put Showtime on the map.

It’s expected to premiere Fall of 2021.