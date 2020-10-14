Showtime is Reviving ‘Dexter’
For a limited series
This is actually happening…
Surprise Motherfucker.
He’s back. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/EDXov06rot
— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 14, 2020
Showtime has ordered up a 10-episode Dexter limited series that will reunite star Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips.
If you remember back, the 8 season series ended in 2013 with Dexter Morgan going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.
It was a breakthrough series that basically put Showtime on the map.
It’s expected to premiere Fall of 2021.