SIA Is So Kind, IT HURTS!

Tis’ the holiday season, meaning kindness is in the air!

Sia must have caught wind of this and surprised a WHOLE store filled with shoppers in Palm Springs, Florida.

Pretending she was a lottery winner by the name of Cici, Sia BOUGHT all of the groceries for shoppers during Thanksgiving.

Check out the video below!

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Man, she’s so sweet!