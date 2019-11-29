Listen Live

SIA Is So Kind, IT HURTS!

She for sure gets some cheap thrills. Sort of.

By Host Blogs, Josh

Tis’ the holiday season, meaning kindness is in the air!

Sia must have caught wind of this and surprised a WHOLE store filled with shoppers in Palm Springs, Florida.

Pretending she was a lottery winner by the name of Cici, Sia BOUGHT all of the groceries for shoppers during Thanksgiving.

Check out the video below!

Man, she’s so sweet!

