SIA Is So Kind, IT HURTS!
She for sure gets some cheap thrills. Sort of.
Tis’ the holiday season, meaning kindness is in the air!
Sia must have caught wind of this and surprised a WHOLE store filled with shoppers in Palm Springs, Florida.
Pretending she was a lottery winner by the name of Cici, Sia BOUGHT all of the groceries for shoppers during Thanksgiving.
Check out the video below!
So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP
— Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019
Man, she’s so sweet!