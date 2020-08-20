Sign a Commemorative Banner to Celebrate the Legacy of Dale Hawerchuck
Outside the main entrance at Sadlon Arena
Gone too soon, this past Tuesday we lost Dale Hawerchuck to cancer.
The very next day, Barrie Colts Head Equipment Manager, Clayton Johns left one of Dale’s sticks and flowers at the main entrance.
Thanks, coach. For everything. #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/YepLMMOKMa
— Clayton Johns (@cjohnsmedia) August 19, 2020
As I drove by and saw the flags lowered, a wave of emotion came over me. I can picture Dale Hawerchuck standing on the Colts bench behind the players, where he’s stood every game since 2010 and up until he began fighting cancer last year.
Flags are at half mast today at Sadlon arena, and flowers have been left outside the entrance in honour of long time Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk who passed away Tuesday after a battle with stomach cancer #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/2UPQvbJuOn
— Barrie 360 (@Barrie360) August 19, 2020
The Barrie Colts have a chance for us to celebrate Dale’s impact on hockey in our Community by signing a Commemorative Banner.
On behalf of the Barrie Colts, we invite everyone from the community to join us in remembering the legacy that Dale Hawerchuk left behind. Please feel free to take photos, sign the commemorative banner and leave flowers, cards and/or photos in honour of Dale. #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/7pN4uJerkq
— Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) August 20, 2020