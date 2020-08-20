Listen Live

Sign a Commemorative Banner to Celebrate the Legacy of Dale Hawerchuck

Outside the main entrance at Sadlon Arena

By Darryl on the Drive

Gone too soon, this past Tuesday we lost Dale Hawerchuck to cancer.

The very next day, Barrie Colts Head Equipment Manager, Clayton Johns left one of Dale’s sticks and flowers at the main entrance.

As I drove by and saw the flags lowered, a wave of emotion came over me. I can picture Dale Hawerchuck standing on the Colts bench behind the players, where he’s stood every game since 2010 and up until he began fighting cancer last year.

The Barrie Colts have a chance for us to celebrate Dale’s impact on hockey in our Community by signing a Commemorative Banner.

