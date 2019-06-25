Signs That You Are Eco-Friendly

76% of us want to be more eco-friendly, according to a new poll. So how do you do it? Well, the survey also asked people HOW they’re actively trying to save the environment. Here are the ten most-common answers . . .

1. You recycle.

2. You avoid wasting food.

3. You actively try to reduce your energy consumption.

4. You bring reusable bags to the grocery store.



5. You avoid plastic straws.

6. You turn off the lights when you leave a room.

7. You’ve switched to LED light bulbs.

8. You avoid plastic water bottles.

9. You donate stuff instead of throwing it away.

10. You have a compost pile.

Other things we do includes buying local produce . . . doing paperless billing . . . minimal use of A/C . . . taking shorter showers . . . and eating less meat.