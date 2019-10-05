SILVER FOX EQUINE HORSE SHOW

8am-4pm Sat Oct 5th & Sun Oct 6th

Silver Fox Equine is offering a fun and welcoming horse show for beginners to intermediate riders! Open to the public to check out the competition, horses and the farm! Saturday features a bunch of equestrian classes including eventing, show jumping, western dressage, dressage, leadline and more! Sunday is our fun day including mounted games, costume classes, freestyles and more!

Our shows are a fun, friendly atmosphere, great for first time showers, green horses and riders or those that just want to have fun.

Please see our website for prize list and entry forms! www.silverfoxequine.com