Simcoe Contemporary Dancers Outdoor Dance Workshop

4pm-6pm

The Simcoe Contemporary Dancers are bringing energy to St. Vincent Park through their outdoor dance workshop. Participants will try their hand at different movement warmups, techniques, activities, and choreography, learning about dance as they explore the park around them. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. All materials are provided.

For more information about monthly youth arts drop-ins and arts-based workshops, visit www.barrie.ca/workshops or our Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/453089858829357/