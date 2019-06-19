Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Summer Camps

Every child deserves the chance to go to camp. When families struggle, kids suffer. Camp gives them hope, encouragement and lets them know that they matter. When you support the camp program, it helps remove obstacles and pave the way for vulnerable children in our community to experience a week at summer camp. It’s more than just fun and games. It’s a chance to learn new skills, make friends and be encouraged by positive role models. By giving to the camp program, you can make a difference in a child’s life.

For more information and to make a donation click here