SimcoeReads2020 Final Debate is Tonight!

This summer and fall, we have been reading some wonderful books and now the inaugural edition of Simcoe Reads wants to know which book you think should be the winner in this cover to cover contest.

TONIGHT (Tuesday September 29th) at 7pm and again at 9pm, the Simcoe Reads 2020 debate will air on RogersTV and you can hear each Champion defend her chosen novel. You can also watch the debate online as of October 1st. At the end of the debate, the judge will choose a winner. But, you get to vote, too!

If you can’t catch the debate on TV, it will be made available online and you’ll be able to vote for the winner until Sunday.

The books in Simcoe Reads 2020 are:

An Ocean of Minutes by Thea Lim (Barrie Public Library)

Empire of Wild by Cherie Demaline (Bradford West Gwillimbury Library)

The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson (Essa Public LIbrary)

Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice (Innisfil Idealab and Library)

From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle (Midland Public Library)