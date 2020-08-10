Simon Cowell Breaks His Back

The musical judge we love to hate, Simon Cowell is recovering after breaking his back after falling off his bike.

Simon underwent surgery over the weekend and is now recovering. Sources say he is lucky as the impact of the fall just missed his spinal cord.

A spokesman for Simon says a metal rod was fitted to his spine and he will remain in the hospital for several days.

Simon will be unable to work for a while and will not be able to return to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday as scheduled.