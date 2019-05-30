Listen Live

Simon Cowell Says That After Is Son Turns 10, He Doesn’t Need To Go To School!

Most 10-year-olds think they know everything anyways!

By Dirt/Divas

Simon Cowell says his son, who’s now 5 should be ready for the real world by age 10!

In a new interview Simon, (judge on the X Factor) says that homework should be banned and revealed that he wants Eric to quit school when he’s 10 and just enjoy the world of work…

Simon says “Listen, if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me then I would.”  Adding, “I was better off out of school than I was in.”

Simon, quit school at the age of 16, working minimum wage jobs before his music executive dad got him a job at his firm EMI Music Publishing.

Related posts

Family Feud Canada Is Coming!

Alex Trebek Is Doing Very Well After Some Chemo Treatments!

Back Street Boys Took One Of Their Classics And Released An Acoustic Version!