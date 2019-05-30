Simon Cowell Says That After Is Son Turns 10, He Doesn’t Need To Go To School!

Simon Cowell says his son, who’s now 5 should be ready for the real world by age 10!

In a new interview Simon, (judge on the X Factor) says that homework should be banned and revealed that he wants Eric to quit school when he’s 10 and just enjoy the world of work…

Simon says “Listen, if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me then I would.” Adding, “I was better off out of school than I was in.”

Simon, quit school at the age of 16, working minimum wage jobs before his music executive dad got him a job at his firm EMI Music Publishing.