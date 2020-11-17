Listen Live

Sinbad Is Recovering From A Stroke

Get well soon!

By Dirt/Divas

The kids of the ’90s know him from his self-titled show ‘Sinbad,’ and more recently starred in the now holiday classic ‘Jingle All The Way.’

Sinbad is said to be at home recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is now 64, and his family is hopeful that he will be back to his best soon.

 

 

