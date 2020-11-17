Sinbad Is Recovering From A Stroke
Get well soon!
The kids of the ’90s know him from his self-titled show ‘Sinbad,’ and more recently starred in the now holiday classic ‘Jingle All The Way.’
Sinbad is said to be at home recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is now 64, and his family is hopeful that he will be back to his best soon.
Let’s keep Sinbad in our prayers! He’s an icon in the comedy world, brilliantly funny & a genuinely nice guy! Get well @SinbadBad! 🙏🏾 #Sinbad https://t.co/ydvebxWbQd
— Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 16, 2020