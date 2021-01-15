SINCE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS ARE A BIG ASK, HERE ARE 10 “MICRO-GOALS” PEOPLE SET FOR 2021

It takes a lot to follow through on a New Year’s resolution, which is why so many of them fail. So here’s one way to succeed: Aim lower.

A new survey found 67% of people are trying to make more “micro-goals” for 2021, which are less ambitious, but more doable. Here are the 10 most common ones.

1. Eat less takeout or fast food.

2. Maintain my weight.

3. Eat more nutritious food for lunch.

4. Drink more water.

5. Take vitamins.

6. Get outside more.

7. Meditate for a few minutes every day.

8. Prep some meals in advance.

9. Swap healthier ingredients into foods.

10. Walk or bike places instead of driving.