Sing O Canada! with Kool FM Right After The 5pm News Every Friday Evening

SEVERAL GRATEFUL BARRIE RESIDENTS HAVE ORGANIZED

A SALUTE

OF SORTS.

THIS FRIDAY (TONIGHT)

AND EVERY FRIDAY TIL WE ARE OUT OF THIS MESS.

WE ARE GOING TO GATHER OUR FELLOW SHUT-INS, HEAD OUT TO OUR PORCH OR BALCONY AND BELT OUT OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM.



THIS WILL HAPPEN AT PRECISELY 5:02 PM. HOW WILL YOU KNOW THE PRECISE TIME?

TUNE YOUR RADIO TO 107.5, KOOL FM, IN FACT BRING THE RADIO OUTSIDE WITH YOU.

KOOL WILL PLAY THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT EXACTLY THAT TIME, AS WE SING ALONG.



IT WILL BE A FUN RELIEF FROM THE DRUDGERY OF BEING COOPED UP IN OUR HOMES. AND, A TRIBUTE TO THIS COUNTRY AND THE PEOPLE WHO ARE KEEPING US GOING THROUGH THIS EMERGENCY.