Singing “Happy Birthday” Could Spread Coronavirus

Scientists analyzed how many droplets come out of our mouths when we’re singing different songs, and ones that are, “loud and consonant-rich” like “Happy Birthday” spread the most.

Researchers say songs with a lot of consonants are particularly risky to sing as they push more droplets.

Songs with a higher proportion of ‘B’ and ‘P’ sounds pose the greatest risk.

This includes ‘Happy Birthday’, the song recommended by the NHS to time hand washing at the start of the Coronavirus crisis.

Researchers say if singers wear a face mask and venues practice social distancing and implement good ventilation, then the risk from singing can be reduced.