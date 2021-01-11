Single Seniors Excited For Vaccine So They Can Date Again!

It appears that seniors will get their groove back before millennials as they are on the priority list for a vaccine as the 65-plus crowd is at a higher risk of serious complications from COVID.

Over the last 10-months, many seniors have been completely isolated and they want companionship more than anything.

Helen Fisher, Ph.D., an anthropologist who conducts scientific surveys for Match.com, predicts that “seniors will be out in droves. They have been more cautious over the past year than their younger counterparts, but as soon as they’re vaccinated they’ll be out.”

