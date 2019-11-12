Listen Live

Ski Season Opens THIS WEEK!

Get out the skis and boards for Opening Day

By Darryl on the Drive

The hills are alive!

All of the cold overnight temperatures and fluffy white gold has provided operators in ski country a chance to turn on the ski guns to help build a strong snow base at night. It has paid off!

Horseshoe Resort will be the first to let us carve the slopes with Wednesday being opening day.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone announced opening day this Friday.

Blue Mountain and Snow Valley won’t be far behind.

