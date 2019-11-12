Ski Season Opens THIS WEEK!
Get out the skis and boards for Opening Day
The hills are alive!
All of the cold overnight temperatures and fluffy white gold has provided operators in ski country a chance to turn on the ski guns to help build a strong snow base at night. It has paid off!
Horseshoe Resort will be the first to let us carve the slopes with Wednesday being opening day.
*OPENING DAY ANNOUNCEMENT* We are excited to announce that we will be opening the ski hill for the 2019/2020 season TOMORROW, Wednesday November 13th! This will mark our earliest opening on record. To celebrate, Early Bird Season Pass prices will be back until Sunday November 17th. Visit our website for hours of operation. See you on the slopes! ⛷ 🏂 #dotheshoe #hellowinter
Mount St. Louis Moonstone announced opening day this Friday.
OPENING DAY IS FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15TH!
9am-4:30pm
$40+hst ages 6+
30cm-50cmBase
9 Slopes and a small rail set-up!#gowherethesnowis
📸cred: #SnowSchoolDirectorJim https://t.co/YHpgdjtyaQ pic.twitter.com/vEt2rLUFBL
— MtStLouisMoonstone (@MtStLouis) November 12, 2019
Blue Mountain and Snow Valley won’t be far behind.
Our snowmaking crew got down to doing what they do best, last night!❄❄
⛷🏂#skisnowvalley #thankasnowmaker #winteriscoming #skiing #snowboarding #snowtubing pic.twitter.com/uyPFInhhcF
— Snow Valley Resort (@SkiSnowValley) November 11, 2019