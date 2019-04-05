Skinny Dipping Bikini!

The teeny weenie little bikini is so hot it comes with its own caution!

The teeny tiny two-piece has invisible straps and leaves very little to the imagination. It was created by online retailer Oh Polly and according to the website “it only covers the essentials” and not much else!

The triangular top and bottoms, made from a polyester spandex blend, are both adjustable so that consumers can decide exactly how much flesh they’re prepared to flash.

Tan lines are a thing of the past with this little number!

