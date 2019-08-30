Sleeping Naked Is Good For You! And Here’s Why!

A survey by the National Sleep Foundation found only 12% of people sleep naked but the other 88% really need to start: it turns out it’s good for your health.

Here are the four reasons why:

1. You’ll sleep better. Your body temperature is lower, which keeps you from waking up during the night.

2. You’ll burn more calories while you sleep.

3. It helps prevent bacterial infections down below for women and keeps a man’s sperm count up.

4. You’re more likely to have a happy marriage. The feeling of being naked in your bed makes your brain release oxytocin, which makes you happier in your relationship.

