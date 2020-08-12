SLEEPOVER AT THE LAST BLOCKBUSTER

The last Blockbuster Video on earth is located in Bend, Oregon, and will soon be letting people sleepover for a 90’s style slumber party.

And the best part is, you don’t need a membership! The offer is available on Airbnb with bookings beginning August 17th for a one-night stay.

The price? A mere $4, just a penny more than the cost of a vintage video rental. Guests will spend the night in a living-room set up with a sofa bed next to the aisles still full of videotapes.

And don’t worry, pandemic protocols are in place with enhanced cleanings, face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and a request for social distancing.

Blockbuster Tweeted the opportunity and it quickly went viral with more than 35,000 retweets.