Smart Collar Tells You How Your Dog Is Feeling!

South Korean startup Petpuls has created a smart collar that can identify five emotions in dogs using AI-enabled voice recognition technology.

The collar can also track your dog’s activity and calculate calories that your dog burns when you take them for walkies!

According to the news agency, Petpuls has been gathering bark samples since 2017 and developed the algorithm for the collar last year. The collar is said to have an 80% accuracy rate so you can tell if your dog is happy, relaxed, anxious, angry, or sad.

By October, the company started selling its collars online for $99.

More