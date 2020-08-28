SMASH MOUTH SHARES HATE MAIL AFTER PERFORMING AT CONTROVERSIAL MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA

The guys of Smash Mouth took to Instagram to share the hate mail they got after they performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this summer in South Dakota.

Local news outlets reported that the outdoor concert drew “hundreds if not thousands” of fans.

This motorcycle rally made headlines earlier this month when thousands of bikers travelled to Sturgis for the annual event. Local news outlets reported that most did NOT adhere to social distancing guidelines and few concertgoers wore protective masks.

Smash Mouth didn’t help the situation when they took to the stage…“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again,” said Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell while onstage at the event. “F— that COVID s—.”

According to the Associated Press, 103 COVID-19 cases directly related to the rally have been reported by the health departments in eight states. And the band has been heavily criticized for their involvement.