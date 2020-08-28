SMASH MOUTH SHARES HATE MAIL AFTER PERFORMING AT CONTROVERSIAL MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA
They are part of the problem
The guys of Smash Mouth took to Instagram to share the hate mail they got after they performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this summer in South Dakota.
Local news outlets reported that the outdoor concert drew “hundreds if not thousands” of fans.
This motorcycle rally made headlines earlier this month when thousands of bikers travelled to Sturgis for the annual event. Local news outlets reported that most did NOT adhere to social distancing guidelines and few concertgoers wore protective masks.
Smash Mouth didn’t help the situation when they took to the stage…“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again,” said Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell while onstage at the event. “F— that COVID s—.”
Had a BLAST with my BIKERS at sturgis. A lot of these ASSHOLES are pissed that we’re helping to spread Covid-19 for some reason. Population control is not a bad thing! They do it for deer what makes humans different? The same people to whine about climate change (a hoax) are the same people to think it’s unethical to kill. It’ll solve all of the worlds problems!
According to the Associated Press, 103 COVID-19 cases directly related to the rally have been reported by the health departments in eight states. And the band has been heavily criticized for their involvement.