Smelling Coffee In The Morning Can Help You Check For COVID Symptoms!

By now you know one of the major symptoms of COVID-19 is a loss of taste or smell.

Experts are saying you may be able to check your symptoms just by preparing your morning cup of coffee.

James Schwob, a professor at Tufts University, says one way to determine if you have COVID-19 is to smell your ground coffee before preparing it in the morning to determine if you’ve lost your sense of smell.

Over at Penn State, professors say besides coffee you can take a whiff of flowers, spices, and other aromas as a means to make a quick check.

As a reminder, don’t leave it up solely to just smelling fragrances. Remember to stay home if you’re not feeling well, practice social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands, and wear a face mask for protection.