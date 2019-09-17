SNL Fires New Cast Member Shane Gillis After Racial Slurs Resurfaced

Lorne Michales said in a statement, after talking with Shane, we have decided that he will not be joining the cast this season. Gillis was one of three new cast members announced last we for the 45th season.

But shortly thereafter, clips began circulating from Gillis’ podcasts and other media in which he repeatedly used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

The rest of Lorne’s statement says this;

“We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Shane put out a statement about the matter!