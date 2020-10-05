SNL Is Back! Check Out Some Of The Highlights!

SNL is back and is as politically charged as ever.

Chris Rock was the first in-studio ‘Saturday Night Live’ host since the show went remote late last season.

Alec Baldwin returned as President Trump, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey debuted his Joe Biden.

Kate McKinnon gave a heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The comedians touched on everything from President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, the NBA Bubble to up the coming election. SNL airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.