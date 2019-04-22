SNL Is Going To Be Epic In May!

As we eagerly await the new Avengers: End Game movie coming out this weekend its’ only fitting that Ant-Man, Paul Rudd will host the final episode of SNL on May 18th! Paul has hosted the show three other times and the musical guest will be DJ Khaled!

May’s SNL line up is looking pretty great with Emma Thompson hosting and the musical guest Jonas Brothers on May 11th! Adam Sandler will host on May 4th with Shawn Mendez has the musical guest! Believe it or not, this will be Adam Sandler’s first time hosting since being a part of the show in the 90’s…

Sandler joined “SNL” as a writer in 1990. He was a cast member from 1991 to 1995, during which he performed numerous guitar solos and created memorable characters such as Opera Man and sad ex-boyfriend Brian, the host of “The Denise Show.”