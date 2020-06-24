Snoop Dogg And Willie Nelson Are Collaborating, Again!

The two are coming together to record a track that is a rallying call to bring people together following the Black Lives Matter protests, Snoop said in an interview.

“The reason why we gonna make this record is that black and white matters right now, the love that we have for each other (sic),” Snoop said. “It’s not about colour; it’s about love – it’s about the appreciation of humanity. I love you as a person, Willie, I love your music… When you build that brotherhood, the colour is out the window.”

This isn’t the first time the friends have performed together, they previously released “Roll Me Up” and Smoke Me When I Die.”