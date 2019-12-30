SNOW SHOVELLING SENDS 11,500 PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL AND KILLS 100 EVERY YEAR

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 11,500 people go to the emergency room every year for snow shovelling injuries . . . and there’s an average of 100 DEATHS.

The main reasons people go to the ER are: Soft tissue injuries . . . cuts . . . fractures . . . and heart issues.

Those heart issues are also the ones that are most likely to be fatal . . . a combination of tough physical activity and cold weather raises the risk of having a heart attack.

