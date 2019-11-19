So How Does Celine Dion Feel About How Titanic Ended?

Celine was on with Jimmy Fallon Friday night and was asked what she thought about how Titanic ended!

The debate over whether Jack could’ve fitted on the door that saved the life of his love Rose, played by Kate Winslet is still on-going despite the fact that the movie in from 1997!

If you’re not familiar, in the film, Jack drowned while Rose survived, floating safely on the door, and there has always been chatter that it could easily have supported both of them.

When Celine was asked about her opinion on the matter, she said, “Rose just scooted over a little bit.”