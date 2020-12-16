Social Distancing Christmas Sweaters Has Alarms The Go Off If Someone Comes Too Close

Everyone loves a fun ugly Christmas sweat, Maybe one that had lights, or plays a cheesy Christmas song.

But there is now a new sweater that has a much more practical function.

A home security company SimpliSafe has created a Christmas sweater that encourages social distancing by using alarms and flashing lights.

The social distancing sweater is rigged with motion sensors that set off the sweater’s siren and flashing LED lights when someone steps within six feet of the wearer.

So if grandma or drunk uncle comes over and tries to hug you, lights and alarms will go off, without you having to say anything!

It’s currently a prototype, but it’s a cool idea!