Social Isolation Has Killed Any Want For “Sexy Time”

Truth!

By Kool Mornings

It’s been a few weeks that we have all been self-isolating and its been anything but rainbows and unicorns.

 

The opportunity is there… Spending more time with your person, but this pandemic has killed any want or desire for any “sexy time.”

 

Both of us are more tired, and stressed out as essential workers.  Between the stress of trying to keep safe while out in the world and trying to manage kids, it’s simply exhausting and sex is off the table….

 

There’s a story from scarymommy.com that shares my lack of desire. 

 

We’re all in this together!

