Social Media Is Debating One Of Life’s Most Pressing Questions! How To Put On A Bra!
Is there a right way?
It all started when Twitter user Maddie B., who goes by the handle @nakaimosu, asked her followers what their go-technique is, writing:
“hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW.”
hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW pic.twitter.com/w0wLSZvuXe
— aki ♚ (@nakaimosu) March 24, 2019
Do you look in the mirror and clasp from the back?
Perhaps you’ve evolved your technique over the years- you started by clasping in the front and have shifted to clasping in the back… Which ever; there’s no judgement as long as the ladies are supported that’s all that matters!
I remember initially when I started wearing (baby)bras I would do it the red way and ask my mom to clasp the ends but w time I learnt how to do it the blue way and thats the only way I have been doing it since then….I just never made any effort to learn it some other way 💁
— aa®️ushi (@whoisaarushi) March 26, 2019