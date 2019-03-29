Social Media Is Debating One Of Life’s Most Pressing Questions! How To Put On A Bra!

It all started when Twitter user Maddie B., who goes by the handle @nakaimosu, asked her followers what their go-technique is, writing:

“hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW.”

hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW pic.twitter.com/w0wLSZvuXe — aki ♚ (@nakaimosu) March 24, 2019

Do you look in the mirror and clasp from the back?

Perhaps you’ve evolved your technique over the years- you started by clasping in the front and have shifted to clasping in the back… Which ever; there’s no judgement as long as the ladies are supported that’s all that matters!