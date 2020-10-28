Socializing Helps Improve Our Brain Health!

Socializing has taken on a very different meaning in 2020. A new study stresses the importance of socializing more than ever.

The study says that keeping our social calendars busy can improve brain health!

Adults who regularly socialize with friends, volunteer, or attend classes have healthier brains.

For older adults ‘prescribed’ socialization could reduce the risk of dementia the same way that physical activity can help prevent diabetes and heart issues.

People who socialize more tend to have more robust grey matter in the regions of the brain relevant to dementia.

If you don’t keep your brain active, these cells die and dementia typically follows. So basically, social engagement can increase this grey matter in the brain.