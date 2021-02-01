Sofia Vergara And The Embryo Battle Continues!

Sofia’s ex-fiance lost another attempt to secure custody of their frozen embryos after a Louisiana judge tossed out the case.

The pair have been battling over frozen embryos since their split in 2014. Vergara is refusing to grant Nick Loeb permission to have two of the embryos they had frozen together.

Under the terms of their arrangement, both parties have to give their consent before either of them can take action on the embryos, which are stored in California.

