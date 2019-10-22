Sofia Vergara Will Have To Pay Her Ex $ 80 Grand

They have been battling it out in court over frozen embryos!

One of the highest paid TV actresses was ordered to hand over over $79,392.26 to ex-fiance Nick Loeb for attorney fees, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Nick and Sofia dated for several years before they split in 2014!

Regarding the embryos. They were created and placed in cryogenic storage, where they remain today. The embryos arrangement requires consent from both parties. After the break up, Loeb decided that he wanted the embryos all to himself.