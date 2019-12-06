SOLLY FAMILY DENTISTRY 6TH ANNUAL “FREE DENTAL WORK” DAY

Dentists and Staff at Solly Family Dentistry

are hosting the 6th Annual

“FREE DENTAL WORK” DAY FOR ADULTS ONLY

Friday December 6th

56 Yonge St, Elmvale

Registration at 7:30am – First Come, First Serve

This is for those in-need and in need of dental care.

Anyone on any government assisted program or with dental benefits does not qualify.

Participants will be entitled to one free service – extraction, filling or cleaning.

For info please call the office 705-322-0155