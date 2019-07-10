Some Of The Cast Of Saved By The Bell Will Be In Toronto Later This Summer!

Zach Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano will be here in August for FAN EXPO Canada!

According to BlogTO, “They will be here to talk about the quintessential American teen sitcom.” Unfortunately, Tiftani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) who played Zack’s love interest, will not be joining her Mark, Elizabeth and Mario cast on stage.

The panel will also include Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan from The Goonies

Sean Young, Edward James Olmos and Rutger Hauer from Blade Runner are also scheduled to attend!

Fan Expo Canada will run from August 22 to the 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.