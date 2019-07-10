Some Stores Are Locking Down Their Ice Cream To Avoid Lickers!

Footage on social media appeared recently of a young woman licking a tub of ice cream then returning it to the stores freezer from Texas, and now there appears to be many copycats.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

In an attempt to protect ice cream from being tampered with, several stores are now taking extra security measures, such as displaying warning signs and locking the freezer doors. Some stores went so far as to assign security guards to their freezer departments.

Ok, so that was a joke on 4th of July, but still- don’t lick ice cream that you haven’t bought- its gross!

I love ice cream pic.twitter.com/CWA1aNBmJU — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019

You will also be arrested!